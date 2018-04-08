1 dead, 4 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash

Police say one person was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.The three-vehicle collision happened around 6:49 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of the Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police say a female passenger in a Nissan Rouge was pronounced dead at the scene.A 34-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with a left leg fracture. A 62-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale for a heady injury.They are both listed as stable.Police say two other passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and were not being taken to the hospital.No arrests have been.------