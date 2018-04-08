1 dead, 4 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --Police say one person was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.
The three-vehicle collision happened around 6:49 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of the Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.
Police say a female passenger in a Nissan Rouge was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 34-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with a left leg fracture. A 62-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale for a heady injury.
They are both listed as stable.
Police say two other passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and were not being taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been.
