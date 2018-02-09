  • LIVE VIDEO 11:30am - Mayor's post-Eagles parade news conference

1 dead after crash in East Fallowfield Township, Chester County

Deadly crash in Chester Co.: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 9, 2018. (WPVI)

EAST FALLOWFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
One person is dead following a crash in East Fallowfield Township, Chester County.

Police say the driver lost control at 9 p.m. Thursday and slammed into a pole at Buck Run and Strasburg roads.

One person in the vehicle was killed. A second person was injured.

There was no immediate word on that victim's condition.

The accident remains under investigation.
