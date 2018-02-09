EAST FALLOWFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --One person is dead following a crash in East Fallowfield Township, Chester County.
Police say the driver lost control at 9 p.m. Thursday and slammed into a pole at Buck Run and Strasburg roads.
One person in the vehicle was killed. A second person was injured.
There was no immediate word on that victim's condition.
The accident remains under investigation.
