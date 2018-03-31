1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond

1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
PA State Police say a crash that left at least one person dead on I-95 Saturday morning has been cleared up.

Police say it happened on I-95 Northbound at the Aramingo exit around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.

Action News is told the car went through the guardrail and landed on the underpass on Wheatsheaf Lane at Richmond Street.

State Police on scene confirmed to Action News that one person died as a result of the crash.

A second victim, seen by our cameras getting loaded into an ambulance was also injured.

Their condition is not known at this time.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.
