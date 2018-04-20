  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE:Student walkout at Philadelphia City Hall
SCHOOL SHOOTING

1 injured in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say

MORGAN WINSOR
A suspect was taken into custody Friday following a shooting at a high school in central Florida, authorities said.

Gunshots broke out at Forest High School in Ocala, some 38 miles south of Gainesville. One person was injured in the shooting and is being treated by medics, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area and asked parents to await further direction from the school on how to pick up their children.

The shooting happened just minutes before thousands of students across the country rally against school gun violence in an event called the National School Walkout. The event is taking place on the anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado, where two students opened fire in 1999, killing 12 classmates and one teacher.

However, one of the student organizers of Friday's walkout said the event is a direct response to the mass shooting in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 students and educators dead.

"The fact that this keeps on happening ... I knew I needed to do something," Lane Murdock, a sophomore at Ridgefield High School in Connecticut who helped organize the walkout, told ABC News.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.
EMBED More News Videos

School walkouts planned for Friday. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on April 20, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldschool shootingshooting
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Columbine HS holds day of service, not walkouts, on April 20
Students plan to walk out of schools on Columbine anniversary
Pa. teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
More school shooting
Top Stories
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
First responders to Southwest plane recall first moments on scene
Students plan to walk out of schools on Columbine anniversary
Officials: Man pulled from Wilmington fire has died
Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
22 guns stolen from Upper Darby shooting range
Officials: Bad gasoline at NJ Sunoco damages vehicles
Embiid scores 23, 76ers top Heat 128-108 for 2-1 series lead
Show More
Camden cops caught on video punching suspect won't face charges
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Blustery and Chilly Today
Woman suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
Cosby defense expert reveals he Googled side effects of Benadryl for report
State trooper accused of pulling women over to ask for dates
More News