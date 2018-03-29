CRASH

1 injured in Wynnefield crash, driver flees

WYNNEFIELD (WPVI) --
One person was injured in a crash in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia and police are searching for the driver of the striking vehicle.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of City Avenue and Monument Road.

Police say the driver of one car smashed into the rear of another that was stopped at a red light.

Police say the driver of the striking car fled the scene.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newscrashaccident
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRASH
Person struck and killed on I-295
Utah trooper goes airborne after struck by sliding vehicle
NJ fire department mourns firefighter killed in head-on crash
Hit-and-run driver damages family's wheelchair accessible van
More crash
Top Stories
Embiid hurt during game, posts 'not good' video
Police-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot
Person struck and killed on I-295
Family members charged in fatal neglect of elderly man
Cosby's legal team pressuring judge to quit, delay retrial
Opening Day: Phillies eager to start new era
'Nova hits the road to the Final Four
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
Show More
AccuWeather: Finally turning warmer today
More remodeling for King of Prussia Mall
Poll: Most Pa. voters strongly favor stricter gun laws
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
Pa. school rifle team gets thousands in donations, NRA grant nixed
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos