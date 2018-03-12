EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3206340" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from John Rawlins on Action News at 4 p.m. on March 12, 2018.

Police have a person in custody and have lifted a shelter-in-place order after an early morning explosion in Elsmere, Delaware.Authorities spent most of the day Monday conducting the investigation at a home in the 700 block of Baltimore Avenue.Officials from several agencies, including the state fire marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and New Castle County Police arrived on the scene.The investigation is linked to an explosion that happened early Monday morning at another location in Elsmere.It happened at 12:25 a.m. Monday in front of a home in the 1300 block of Cypress Avenue.The blast punch a small hole through the window of an occupied home nearby, but no one was hurt.Fire investigators have determined an explosive device was used to cause the blast.Authorities will not confirm reports that the resident of the Cypress Avenue home spotted and identified a man who lives in a brick and stucco home in the 700 block Baltimore Avenue. But within hours, police experts in bomb disposal and explosives descended on the Baltimore Avenue address.Nearby neighbors were ordered to shelter in place as officers deployed a robot and dressed in explosive resistant suits and searched the premises, including a shed behind the house.Bags full of evidence were removed. Also taken was what appeared to be a firearm and a sword.So far, no word on the identity of the person in custody or what charges, if any, they will face.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.------