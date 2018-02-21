2-alarm house fire claims man's life in Collingdale

House fire claims a life in Collingdale: Vernon Odom reports during Action News at Noon on February 21, 2018.

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --
The owner of a home heavily damaged by fire early Wednesday in Collingdale, Delaware County is missing and presumed dead.

Authorities believe the man, who lived alone and reportedly had difficulty walking, became trapped in the blaze that broke out just after 6 a.m. on the 900 block of Pitman Avenue.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames coming from the home.

"The female that called said she heard two bangs," said Collingdale Police Sgt. Ken Felker. "We're not going with explosions. We're not sure. And she looked out the window and saw the flames and called 911."

Fire was showing when firefighters arrived to the three-story single family house.

Crews reported there was a partial collapse of the building before they were able to bring the blaze under control about an hour and 20 minutes later.

In addition to extensive damage to the home, the fire damaged neighboring houses as well.

The name of the homeowner believed to have perished was being withheld pending notification of his family.

"He was a mailman, a very nice man," said neighbor Delores Ferguson. "Never bothered anybody, lived alone.... Just nice, just a nice guy."



The fire affected SEPTA's Route 102 trolley line.

Shuttle buses were operating in both directions between North Street and Sharon Hill for several hours, as firefighters wrapped up their work at the scene.

