2 arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old child in Delaware

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --Police have taken two suspects into custody in connection with the death of a 15-month-old child in Delaware.
On Saturday, February 17, Wilmington Police were called to the Wilmington Hospital in reference to the death of a child.
The Delaware State Medical Examiner's office determined the death to be a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.
An investigation revealed that the child's mother had left the child in the care of 22-year-old Tameke Wright and 37-year-old Lavar Harris.
Both suspects were soon taken into custody by Wilmington Police without incident.
Tameke Wright and Lavar Harris are each being held on a $100,000 cash bail.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps