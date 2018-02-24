2 arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old child in Delaware

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
Police have taken two suspects into custody in connection with the death of a 15-month-old child in Delaware.

On Saturday, February 17, Wilmington Police were called to the Wilmington Hospital in reference to the death of a child.

The Delaware State Medical Examiner's office determined the death to be a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

An investigation revealed that the child's mother had left the child in the care of 22-year-old Tameke Wright and 37-year-old Lavar Harris.

Both suspects were soon taken into custody by Wilmington Police without incident.

Tameke Wright and Lavar Harris are each being held on a $100,000 cash bail.

