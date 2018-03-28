2 arrested in Lower Merion fentanyl/carfentanil bust

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on March 28, 2018.

LOWER MERION, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Montgomery County district attorney says two "dealers of death" are now off the streets, accused in a drug scheme that stretched from Lower Merion to China.

Kevin Steele announced the results of a months-long investigation that led to the arrest of Jamil and Nassai Chapman.

He says police first came in contact with the pair last June when officers used Narcan to save Jamil from an overdose.

It turns out that the overdose was from contact with a deadly mixture of heroin and fentananyl.

Investigators accuse the men of ordering an even more deadly poison off of China's dark web and dealing it across the region.

"We're finding poison that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl," Steele said at a news conference Wednesday. "Carfentanil is an elephant tranquilizer. This poison can incapacitate a 6,600 pound elephant, and someone is selling it - this incredibly deadly poison - to humans."

Steele says this is the first time he knows of Carfentanil being seized in Montgomery County.

He is stressing that addicts likely have no idea they are buying these deadly mixtures.

Both defendants, unable to post bail, are being held in jail until a hearing next month.

-----
