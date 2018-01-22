2 dead, 1 hurt in Trenton Triple Shooting

Trenton police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured Monday.It happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ashmore Avenue and Franklin Street.Police said they arrived at the scene to find two people with gunshot wounds.The victims were taken to area hospitals where they subsequently died from their injuries.Officials said a third victim showed up at St. Francis Hospital a short time later. That victim's condition is not known at this time.Police continue to investigate what caused the shooting.------