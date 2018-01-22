2 dead, 1 hurt in Trenton Triple Shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Trenton triple shooting leaves two dead: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 22, 2018 (WPVI)

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Trenton police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured Monday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ashmore Avenue and Franklin Street.

Police said they arrived at the scene to find two people with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to area hospitals where they subsequently died from their injuries.

Officials said a third victim showed up at St. Francis Hospital a short time later. That victim's condition is not known at this time.

Police continue to investigate what caused the shooting.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsdeadly shootinggunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Rain and Gusty Thunderstorms for AM Rush
Father and 2 children killed in Bridgeton, NJ house fire
Police: Gunman fires into car while driving on I-95
Paulsboro police identify suspects in rash of car thefts
Cosby tells stories at club in 1st show since 2015
Police: Man struck officer, horse prior to game
Bob Brooks visits snowy, heartbroken Minneapolis
Fatal police-involved shooting under investigation in Millville, NJ
Show More
Pennsylvania court throws out congressional boundaries
Doug Pederson: Eagles still have one more game
Back to work: Government shutdown ends after Dems relent
Donut shop employee critical after holdup in Frankford
Good Nick or Bad Nick: Who shows up for Super Bowl LII?
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Back to work: Government shutdown ends after Dems relent
Donut shop employee critical after holdup in Frankford
Crisco poles did not stop Eagles fans from climbing
More Video