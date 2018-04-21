2 dead, 1 injured after shots fired into party crowd in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police continue to investigate a shooting that left two dead and one injured in North Philadelphia.The incident occurred near the intersection of 18th and Diamond Streets just after midnight Saturday.Police say the gunman opened fire into a crowd at a house party nearby Temple University's campus.A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and rushed to Temple Hospital where she died of her injuries.The second victim was rushed to Temple Hospital after being shot in the head and placed in critical condition. He died from his injuries early Saturday morning.A 21-year-old man was also shot in the leg, he was taken to Hahnemann Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Temple University confirms that none of the victims are Temple students.------