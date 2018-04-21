Philadelphia Police continue to investigate a shooting that left two dead and one injured in North Philadelphia.The incident occurred near the intersection of 18th and Diamond Streets just after midnight Saturday.Witnesses described the moments of chaos.Witness Andre House said, "We looked out the window, there was one person laying on the pavement right there and someone laying on the street right there."Another witness, Cle Cle said, "Running. Screaming Yeah yeah I called the cops."But by that time it was too late.Police say the gunman opened fire into a crowd at a house party nearby Temple University's campus.Witnesses told police a gunman came out of the side alley and shot the 21-year-old man in the head.But then, the suspect continued the assault, opening fire at those standing outside. That's when a 20-year-old woman was hit in the back and a third victim, a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg.The victim shot in the head and the woman were rushed to Temple Hospital.Both victims died from their injuries.The third victim, also a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Hahnemann Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.Scott Peacock, a student at Temple lives in one of the units inside.He was home trying to study for finals."When I heard those gunshots I knew to stay back in my room," he said.Peacock says when he heard the bullets he took cover."When something like that pops up it's just better to stay clear," he added.We also spoke with another Temple student who lives in the building.She, as well as several neighbors, says the parties on Diamond Street have been out of control."They need to relax, like chill. College kids they always have parties, there be crazy parties out here," Maia England said.No arrests have been made.Temple University confirms that none of the victims are Temple students.------