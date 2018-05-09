Police said 2 people are dead Wednesday night after an argument erupted at a Southwest Philadelphia restaurant.It happened around 6:15 p.m. outside of BI Restaurant on the 6500 block of Elmwood Avenue.Police said two men in their 20s were shot multiple times, one was shot once in the head and the other was shot several times in the head and the torso area.Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators said they have recovered a weapon.According to officials, a 22-year-old man was taken into custody.------