2 dead following crash on Route 202 in Chester County

2 dead following 202 accident: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 25, 2018

EAST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
State Police confirm two people were killed in a crash along Route 202 in Chester County Sunday.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Swedesford and Mill roads, in East Whiteland Township, Chester County.

Police said Melvin Baskerville, 62 was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Route 202 and crashed into 32-year-old Monique Pierre head on.

According to investigators, the impact sent Baskerville and his car off onto the shoulder while Pierre's car continued on and flipped over, trapping her inside.

Both died at the scene from their injuries.

Route 202 was shut down for about 7 hours, reopening around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to Call PA State Police, Embreeville at 610.486.6280.

1 killed in West Chester crash. Nydia Han reports during Action News at Noon on February 25, 2018.


