2 dead in North Philadelphia fire, possibly arson

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3742873" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 dead in North Philadelphia fire. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018.

Fire officials are looking into the possibility of arson after two bodies were discovered inside a burning home in North Philadelphia.The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on the 2700 block of North 9th Street.Neighbors say there was an altercation at the home Tuesday night and police may have been called.Arriving crews found the fast-moving flames on the second story of a middle row home. The fire, though, was quickly placed under control.Once inside, firefighters discovered the two bodies of a man and woman in their 20s and 30s. The man was found on the first floor of the home, the woman was located on the second floor.The victims have yet to be identified. A number of family and friends were surrounding the home waiting to get additional details as authorities removed the bodies around 5 a.m.Action News has learned two dogs were rescued from the home.A cause of the fire is under investigation.------