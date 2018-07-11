FIRE

2 dead in North Philadelphia fire, possibly arson

EMBED </>More Videos

2 found dead after North Philadelphia fire. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Fire officials are looking into the possibility of arson after two bodies were discovered inside a burning home in North Philadelphia.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on the 2700 block of North 9th Street.

Neighbors say there was an altercation at the home Tuesday night and police may have been called.

Arriving crews found the fast-moving flames on the second story of a middle row home. The fire, though, was quickly placed under control.

Once inside, firefighters discovered the two bodies of a man and woman in their 20s and 30s. The man was found on the first floor of the home, the woman was located on the second floor.

The victims have yet to be identified. A number of family and friends were surrounding the home waiting to get additional details as authorities removed the bodies around 5 a.m.

Action News has learned two dogs were rescued from the home.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

2 dead in North Philadelphia fire. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfireNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Phila. firefighter injured in fall battling 4-alarm fire
Small fire erupts at Bucks County high school
5 businesses destroyed when fire roars through N.J. strip mall
Man finds rings in ashes of burned home, proposes again
More fire
Top Stories
Police: Man killed wife, 3 children, then himself in Prices Corner
Man who killed grandparents as a teen sees sentence reduced
Phila. firefighter injured in fall battling 4-alarm fire
Man shot twice in the head in East Mt. Airy
LeSean McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend
Neckties could restrict blood flow to brain
Woman finds razor blade hidden in Walmart shopping cart handle
AccuWeather: Hurricane Chris Picks Up Steam and Brings Rip Currents
Show More
Lifeguards warn of rip currents at the Jersey shore
Small fire erupts at Bucks County high school
Close Call: Man rescued from tracks as train nears
Man fleeing from officers in Pa. killed by bulldozer
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
More News