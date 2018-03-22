2 firefighters dead, 3 seriously injured in York building collapse

Two firefighters have died after a burned building collapsed on firefighters in York, Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.York City Fire Department says four firefighters became trapped while battling the fire at the old Weaver Organ and Piano factory.After being freed, the four were taken to the hospital.Two firefighters, Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony, were pronounced dead at the scene.Two other firefighters remain at the hospital in stable condition, according to York City Fire.The former factory at Broad and Walnut streets was destroyed in a fire that began Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The factory was being converted into residential unitsFirefighters returned to the site on Thursday to put out hot spots.------