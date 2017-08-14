Crime Scene Unit just wrapped up at the South Philly apartment where a couple was found dead last night. pic.twitter.com/i6ag1odYMn — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) August 14, 2017

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a first floor apartment on the 1300 block of Federal Street in South Philadelphia.When Philadelphia Police arrived on the scene just before midnight, Sunday night, they discovered that the apartment had been ransacked.The bodies of a man in his 50s, and his 23 year-old girlfriend were found bruised and bloodied.Sources say something was around the necks of the victims.The bodies were found in separate rooms.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "The two people were found by a family member who lives on the second floor apartment, and when the family member went downstairs to check on them that's when they discovered both of the bodies."Investigators say there was no forced entry into the home.Police have released no details about a motive or suspects.----------