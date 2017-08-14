2 people found dead inside South Philadelphia apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

Two found dead in apartment: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on August 14, 2017.

By
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a first floor apartment on the 1300 block of Federal Street in South Philadelphia.

When Philadelphia Police arrived on the scene just before midnight, Sunday night, they discovered that the apartment had been ransacked.

The bodies of a man in his 50s, and his 23 year-old girlfriend were found bruised and bloodied.



Sources say something was around the necks of the victims.

The bodies were found in separate rooms.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "The two people were found by a family member who lives on the second floor apartment, and when the family member went downstairs to check on them that's when they discovered both of the bodies."

Investigators say there was no forced entry into the home.

Police have released no details about a motive or suspects.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsphiladelphia newsdeath investigationphiladelphia policeSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
5 people shot after Mantua block party
Woman killed in Charlottesville rally attack ID'd
Local vigils condemn Charlottesville violence
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warm Today
Island Ave. PennDOT Center closed because of crash
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
WH issues statement, condemns white supremacists
Show More
Woman killed inside Mercer County home
Rally held against dune project in Margate
US military says 2 American soldiers killed in Iraq
Overturned oil tanker leaves NJ Turnpike in standstill
Shooting victim runs to North Phila. Little Caesars shop
More News
Top Video
Local vigils condemn Charlottesville violence
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
Woman killed inside Mercer County home
Man falls into sinkhole in Strawberry Mansion
More Video