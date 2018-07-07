2 police cruisers involved in crash in Mayfair

Two Philadelphia Police cruisers were involved in a crash in the city's Mayfair section Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Brous and Unruh avenues.

"Soon as you heard that noise you knew something happened. It was really bad," said Roberta Strow.

But when neighbors came outside to see the crash they didn't expect to see two police cruisers.

One of them was resting in someone's front yard.

Philadelphia police say the two officers were responding to a call not far away at Longshore Avenue and Tulip Street in Tacony.



One officer was traveling northbound on Brous, the other eastbound on Unruh.

When they got to the intersection they collided.

Neighbors say people are walking up and down the street all the time. They say they're just grateful that when this cruiser came up over the sidewalk, no one was there.

The good news is, the officers inside both suffered minor injuries and are expected to be ok.

At this point we're still waiting for police to tell us what type of call they were responding to in Tacony and if anyone there was arrested.

There was a third vehicle involved - a civilian. That person was uninjured, but that vehicle sustained minor damage.

