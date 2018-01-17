2 teen melees in as many days on SEPTA

SEPTA police said Tuesday's brawl, caught on a cell phone camera, started as a war of words between a group of teens on the trolley lines, then escalated at the subway surface entrance leading up to Dilworth Park.Then it allegedly became more than physical when 18-year-olds Theodore Smith and Timira Barlow got involved."In this case you have an 18 year old drawing a knife," said SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel. "This is serious stuff."Both teens are now charged with assault, but Chief Nestel said the violence is not isolated."This is kids beating kids every day," said Nestel. "It's every day in Philadephia, somewhere on the system, kids beating kids."Late Wednesday afternoon, Chopper 6 was over another teen tussle that was quelled by a heavy presence of police at Bridge and Pratt along the Frankford Line.SEPTA riders cope with what they said is part of the culture of commuting on public transit here in Philadelphia."It's alarming because you're not too sure what you're going to walk into," said commuter Samantha Davis-Dellior.Police said the victims in Tuesday's incident only suffered minor injuries.There were no reported injuries in Wednesday's incident but three teens were arrested.------