2 teen melees in as many days on SEPTA

EMBED </>More Videos

2 teens arrested after SEPTA station brawl: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 17, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SEPTA police said Tuesday's brawl, caught on a cell phone camera, started as a war of words between a group of teens on the trolley lines, then escalated at the subway surface entrance leading up to Dilworth Park.

Then it allegedly became more than physical when 18-year-olds Theodore Smith and Timira Barlow got involved.

"In this case you have an 18 year old drawing a knife," said SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel. "This is serious stuff."

Both teens are now charged with assault, but Chief Nestel said the violence is not isolated.

"This is kids beating kids every day," said Nestel. "It's every day in Philadephia, somewhere on the system, kids beating kids."

Late Wednesday afternoon, Chopper 6 was over another teen tussle that was quelled by a heavy presence of police at Bridge and Pratt along the Frankford Line.

SEPTA riders cope with what they said is part of the culture of commuting on public transit here in Philadelphia.

"It's alarming because you're not too sure what you're going to walk into," said commuter Samantha Davis-Dellior.

Police said the victims in Tuesday's incident only suffered minor injuries.

There were no reported injuries in Wednesday's incident but three teens were arrested.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsSEPTAteenteenagersfight
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man murdered while eating sandwich in mini mart
Police: Woman walking to bus caught in crossfire, shot in hip
Bucks County family pleads for return of stolen Eagles sign
AccuWeather: Plunging Temperatures Tonight, Much Warmer By The Weekend
Suspect charged with murder in Penn student's killing
Search for missing woman with Alzheimer's in Philadelphia
Parents: Penn student killing may have been hate crime
Delco man sentenced to 90 years for sexual assault of child
Show More
Woman struck and killed in Bensalem identified
Philly sues opioid makers in response to epidemic
Alex Trebek returns to taping 'Jeopardy!'
Vehicles collide in icy conditions in Wynnefield
Christie ends term unpopular, but with legs left unbroken
More News
Top Video
Police: Man murdered while eating sandwich in mini mart
Bucks County family pleads for return of stolen Eagles sign
Eagles post-season having a positive economic impact
Action News Update
More Video