2 women rescued from Collingswood fire

Two women were rescued from an apartment fire in Collingswood, New Jersey.Both were taken to the hospital. One suffered severe injuries.The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of Haddon Avenue.Two buildings were affected, which included two storefronts and four apartments.Four people have been displaced.When firefighters arrived to the scene, they were met with fire in the back of the building.The two women were trapped up on the second floor.Officials say one woman was sitting on the window sill and the other was trying to stick her head out of the window."They were hanging out the window with a lot of smoke coming out the window behind them. They couldn't breathe. When (firefighters) threw the ladders up, they immediately grabbed them and pulled them down the ladders," Collingswood Fire Chief Keith Davis said.It took about a half an hour for firefighters to get the fire under control.Most of the fire was contained to the rear of the buildings.Investigators have determined the fire started on a first floor apartment deck and that it was unintentional.