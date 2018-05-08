FIRE

2 women rescued from Collingswood fire

EMBED </>More Videos

2 rescued from burning home in Collingswood. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

By
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two women were rescued from an apartment fire in Collingswood, New Jersey.

Both were taken to the hospital. One suffered severe injuries.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of Haddon Avenue.

Two buildings were affected, which included two storefronts and four apartments.

Four people have been displaced.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they were met with fire in the back of the building.

The two women were trapped up on the second floor.

Officials say one woman was sitting on the window sill and the other was trying to stick her head out of the window.

"They were hanging out the window with a lot of smoke coming out the window behind them. They couldn't breathe. When (firefighters) threw the ladders up, they immediately grabbed them and pulled them down the ladders," Collingswood Fire Chief Keith Davis said.

It took about a half an hour for firefighters to get the fire under control.

Most of the fire was contained to the rear of the buildings.

Investigators have determined the fire started on a first floor apartment deck and that it was unintentional.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsfirerescueCollingswood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Tractor-trailer catches fire in Milltown, Del.
Elderly man burned in Olney house fire
Fire erupts inside parking garage in Center City
Discarded cigarette sparks raging townhouse fire
More fire
Top Stories
Water pressure restored at Philadelphia Int'l Airport after main break
Stormy Daniels holds two performances in Philly
Phila. mother charged with murder in 2-year-old's death
Police: Suspect pulls up next to car, fires 6 shots
1 dead, 2 injured in Frankford triple shooting
Police: Temple student shot and killed during robbery
Police renew effort to find missing Drexel Hill woman
Experts warn of privacy concerns around digital assistants
Show More
Sixers hold off elimination by beating Celtics in Game 4
Herrera powers Phillies past Giants 11-0
Man shot multiple times in Lindenwold
AccuWeather: Mainly Sunny, Pleasant Today
VIDEO: Pollen storm in Millville, New Jersey
More News