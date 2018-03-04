2-year-old girl struck and killed by falling mirror inside Payless shoe store

EMBED </>More Videos

A 2-year-old girl was killed in a freak accident inside a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia.

RIVERDALE, Georgia --
A 2-year-old girl was killed a freak accident inside a Payless shoe store in Georgia.

A large mirror fell onto Ifrah Siddique at the store where she and her mother had gone to buy new shoes for the child.

It happened at an outlet in Riverdale. The girl was taken to the hospital where she died.

In a statement, Payless ShoeSource expressed their sympathies to the girl's family.
They say they're cooperating with investigators and working to make sure it never happens again.

The statement said in part, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child killedaccidentu.s. & worldfreak accident
Top Stories
Tracking a potential nor'easter for Wednesday
Del. Valley deals with toppled trees, power outages
Latest power outage numbers in Delaware Valley
Warming stations set up for Pa. residents without power
AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy
Haverford Township cancels classes on Monday
Phila. police search for 2 missing girls
Driver killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured in Spring Garden shooting
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere to host Stoneman Douglas hockey team
Driver slams into planter, fence in deadly crash
The right envelope, please: Oscars return tonight
Disney donating $1M from 'Black Panther' to Boys & Girls Clubs
More News
Top Video
Tracking a potential nor'easter for Wednesday
Del. Valley deals with toppled trees, power outages
The right envelope, please: Oscars return tonight
Penn tops Brown 99-93 for share of Ivy crown
More Video