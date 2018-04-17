HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

2nd man arrested in video game murder in Mercer County

HAMILTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A second man has been arrested, accused of luring a Mercer County gamer to his death under the guise of buying a PlayStation system.

29-year-old Akmal Alvaranga is facing a litany of charges, including murder and kidnapping.

Police say both Alvaranga and Rufus Thompson told Danny Diaz-Delgado to meet them to purchase the system, back on March 24.

The 20-year-old was found shot to death, on the bank of a Hamilton Township creek, with his hands bound behind his back.

Investigators say the men never had a PlayStation.

