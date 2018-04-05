PHILADELPHIA POLICE

3 Philadelphia officers responding to shooting injured in crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Officers injured in crash responding to shooting. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a shooting were injured in crash.

Two police vehicles, a cruiser and an SUV, collided at South 63rd Street and Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia just after midnight Thursday.

The officers suffered cuts and bruises. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The officers were on their way to a shooting scene a few blocks away at Angora Terrace and 57th Street.

Police say a gunman shot a 15-year-old and a 21-year-old both in the hand.

Both are hospitalized in stable condition.

Police found 17 shell casings at the scene and are still searching for the shooter.

