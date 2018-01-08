Police continue to scan surveillance video to try and identify the young man who stabbed three teenagers during an altercation in a Lawndale pizza parlor Monday.Schools had let out early due to the weather, and police said it was around 2 p.m. when a large group of students from Abraham Lincoln High School and Camelot Academy East crowded into Castello's Pizza in the 6700 block of Rising Sun Avenue.Owner Steven Montoya said the group was in the store no longer than two minutes when fists began to fly."Jumping around, throwing tables all around, just terrible," said Montoya.Video footage shows the melee that broke out inside the small pizza shop, just as the first drops of a wintry mix began to fall outside."I called the Police right away," said Montoya. "I had luck because they came right away."The footage shows that police arrived 2 minutes and 45 seconds after the crowd began to gather and just 20 seconds after the fists started flying."The Police is coming soon, very quickly, they just started to take out the guys," said Montoya. "Very terrible, like too many kids inside."The three teens, ages 15, 17 and 18, ran outside without telling police they had been stabbed. The boys flagged down a passerby, who drove them to Jeanes Hospital.The three students are said to be in stable condition, with non-life threatening injuries.Police said it is unclear why the fight began.The investigation into the incident is ongoing.------