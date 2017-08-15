3-year-old found under pile of trash in running car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WPVI) --
A father in Ohio was arrested after his 3-year-old child was found under a pile of trash in a running car.

It happened early Sunday morning in Columbus.

Three officers were patrolling the area on foot when they came across an unoccupied vehicle with the engine running.

Officers said the vehicle was full of rubbish that appeared to have been pulled from a dumpster.

The officers said they then noticed a small hand under debris in the back seat.

They opened the door to find the child asleep.

The child's father, 27-year-old Arthur Fullard, was found wandering nearby and was taken into custody.

