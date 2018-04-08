4 injured in Southampton, Bucks County crash

EMBED </>More Videos

2 injured in Southampton crash. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 8, 2018 (WPVI)

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two adults and two children were injured in an accident in Bucks County.

A car and an SUV slammed into each other nearly head-on along Street Road in Southampton around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The car involved was badly mangled.

Police say the driver in one vehicle had to be freed from the wreckage by the Southampton Fire Company. That driver was taken to St. Mary Medical Center.

The child in the vehicle was taken to Abington Memorial Hospital and later flown to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for further evaluation.

The driver and child passenger of the other vehicle were both transported to Abington Hospital for treatment.

The accident is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked contact police at 215-364-5000 ext. 115 or Det. James Schirmer at jschirmer@ustwp.org.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscrashaccidentcollisionUpper Southampton Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
Crews battle West Philly fire, woman jumps from building
Fans celebrate Philly sports teams on hot streak
Police: Man kills wife, himself in West Phila. home
1 critical in Wilmington double shooting
1 injured in Pemberton Twp. collision
Driver crashes SUV into Minquadale house
Man, 67, killed in raging fire at Trump Tower
Show More
15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide
Police: Man stabbed several times on Wilmington street
Woman stumbles into NJ store with gunshot wound
Lehigh University student arrested for racist graffiti
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
More News