5 arrested after meth lab discovered in Delaware

Delaware State police have arrested five people in connection with a meth lab discovery in Kent County.Police responded to an abandoned home on the 9000 block of Canterbury Road around 9:30 Monday night.They were searching for 37-year-old David Sharp who had warrants for his arrest.Inside the home police found an active meth lab in one of the bedrooms.Police say 39-year-old Marlena Korona was exiting the driveway when police arrived. As they attempted to identify the owners of the residence, troopers observed 33-year-old Joshua Wilson exiting the house through a second-story window, onto the roof.Both Korona and Wilson were taken into custody, followed by 39-year-old Mary Prichard and 32-year-old Brandi Luciano.Sharp was later found hiding in a bedroom closet.All five suspects were arrested and face multiple charges. It's unclear if they have lawyers.------