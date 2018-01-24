5 arrested after meth lab discovered in Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

5 arrested after meth lab discovered in Delaware. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on January 23, 2018. (WPVI)

KENT COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State police have arrested five people in connection with a meth lab discovery in Kent County.

Police responded to an abandoned home on the 9000 block of Canterbury Road around 9:30 Monday night.

They were searching for 37-year-old David Sharp who had warrants for his arrest.

Inside the home police found an active meth lab in one of the bedrooms.

Police say 39-year-old Marlena Korona was exiting the driveway when police arrived. As they attempted to identify the owners of the residence, troopers observed 33-year-old Joshua Wilson exiting the house through a second-story window, onto the roof.

Both Korona and Wilson were taken into custody, followed by 39-year-old Mary Prichard and 32-year-old Brandi Luciano.

Sharp was later found hiding in a bedroom closet.

All five suspects were arrested and face multiple charges. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

(ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT)

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
delaware newsdrug bustmeth lab
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lockdown ends at high school in Germantown; 2 in custody
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor gets 40 to 175 years in prison
Phila. man killed in Poconos skiing accident
Students ran for their lives as shots erupted in Kentucky H.S.
Trump aides questioned in Russia probe, Trump may be up soon
Suspect sought for mini-market robbery in North Philly
Police: Willow Grove boy beaten to death after spilling cereal
Man shot execution-style near girlfriend, daughters
Show More
Rep. Meehan saw aide as 'soul mate,' but denies misconduct
Philadelphia wants safe injection sites amid opioid fight
Brandon Novak: Back from Death's Door
2 adults, 2 teens injured in North Phila. drive-by shooting
Mayor Kenney wants WrestleMania in Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Man, 39, critically wounded in N. Philadelphia
Alexa chooses Eagles to win Super Bowl
NFL donating underdog proceeds to Philly schools
More Video