CRASH

5 injured in Southwest Philadelphia crash

EMBED </>More Videos

5 injured in Southwest Phila. crash. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday at 26th Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Police say a car came off I-76 without stopping and slammed into a minivan that had five people in it.

Two people were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Three others were transported to Hahnemann University Hospital.

There's no word on their conditions.

No charges have been filed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newscrashaccidentSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRASH
Pickup truck driver flees collision scene
Brooklawn crash knocks down power line
Fiery crash between truck, SUV at thrift store
Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members
More crash
Top Stories
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
Missing Allentown girl 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico
AccuWeather: Sunny Skies, Milder
Pickup truck driver flees collision scene
Explosives found again inside Elsmere home
Fire forces bride to find new venue on wedding day
Villanova advances to Sweet 16
Mother seeks help in finding son's killer one year later
Show More
Brooklawn crash knocks down power line
Suspect sought for apparent road rage murder in Deptford Twp.
U-Haul crashes into police car, injures 2 officers
Little Caesars giving away free pizza thanks to UMBC
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Thousand Oaks mall
More News
Top Video
Villanova advances to Sweet 16
Little Caesars giving away free pizza thanks to UMBC
Pickup truck driver flees collision scene
Mother seeks help in finding son's killer one year later
More Video