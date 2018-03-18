5 injured in Southwest Philadelphia crash

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday at 26th Street and Passyunk Avenue.Police say a car came off I-76 without stopping and slammed into a minivan that had five people in it.Two people were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Three others were transported to Hahnemann University Hospital.There's no word on their conditions.No charges have been filed.------