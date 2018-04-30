50 gallons of fuel spill in Delco, source unknown

EMBED </>More Videos

Mysterious fuel spills in Yeadon. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 30, 2018. (WPVI)

YEADON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters spent part of the night cleaning up a fuel spill in Yeadon, Delaware County.

Nearly 50 gallons of fuel spilled on the unit block of Fairview Avenue between Wycombe and Lansdowne avenues, officials say.

The Action Cam was on the scene late Sunday night as officials spread a sand-like substance to try and absorb the fuel.

But a big question remains.

Investigators are still trying to figure out where the fuel came from.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfuel spillfirefightersYeadon Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 injured in Route 413 crash in Bristol Twp., Bucks County
5 vehicles involved in Northeast Extension crash
$12M Lincoln Drive restoration project begins Monday
Phila. officer's widow speaks ahead of Abu-Jamal's hearing
Juror on Cosby retrial speaks about guilty verdict
2 out of 3 local 'Idol' contestants make Top 7
SEPTA ending token sales in favor of Key card
AccuWeather: Cool Breeze Today, Summer Preview Starts Tuesday
Show More
US says crossing is full before caravan tries to seek asylum
Double Kabul suicide bombing kills 25, including journalists
Woman killed in Northeast Philadelphia fire
Driver rescued from overturned car in Pennsauken
Firefighters battle Sicklerville house fire
More News