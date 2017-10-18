TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --Trenton police are investigating a two vehicle crash that injured six people.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at Bridge and Lamberton streets.
Police said a pickup truck and a car collided.
According to authorities, four people were in the pick up, two people were in the car.
A total of four juveniles and two adults were taken to Capital Health System- Fuld Campus in Trenton.
There was no word yet on their conditions.
----------
