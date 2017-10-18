Six people injured in Trenton crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Six injured in Trenton crash: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 17, 2017 (WPVI)

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Trenton police are investigating a two vehicle crash that injured six people.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at Bridge and Lamberton streets.

Police said a pickup truck and a car collided.

According to authorities, four people were in the pick up, two people were in the car.

A total of four juveniles and two adults were taken to Capital Health System- Fuld Campus in Trenton.

There was no word yet on their conditions.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
new jersey newscar accident
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Medics find stabbing victim with kitchen knife in back
Sandusky to learn if he'll get new trial or charges tossed
City closes Vare Recreation Center
Eagles players, fans react to NFL meeting
US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier knew what he signed up for
Teen critical following shooting in New Castle County
Police: Mother admits drowning 2 young boys in Delaware apt.
16 charged with murder in Delaware prison riot
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, Milder Today
Police seek teen who sucker punched man, breaking his jaw
Bucks County principal fulfills bet, spends night on school roof
Trump's travel ban blocked by judge in Hawaii
2 arrested in Delaware for racist vandalism spree
More News
Top Video
Medics find stabbing victim with kitchen knife in back
City closes Vare Recreation Center
16 charged with murder in Delaware prison riot
Eagles players, fans react to NFL meeting
More Video