Trenton police are investigating a two vehicle crash that injured six people.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday at Bridge and Lamberton streets.Police said a pickup truck and a car collided.According to authorities, four people were in the pick up, two people were in the car.A total of four juveniles and two adults were taken to Capital Health System- Fuld Campus in Trenton.There was no word yet on their conditions.