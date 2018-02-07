8 arrested, more sought following Super Bowl celebrations

Philadelphia police say eight people were arrested amid celebrations in the city following the Eagles' Super Bowl victory on Sunday night.But a number of other people are still being sought.The eight already in police custody were identified by police on Wednesday.SUNDAY, Feb. 4 at 10:18 p.m.: Police say 39-year-old Robert Ehlers of Morrisville, Pa. and 24-year-old Brendon Lopez from Bristol, Pa. were spotted by University of Pennsylvania police officers vandalizing a loading dock wall with spray paint in the 3600 block of Chestnut Street.Along with spray paint, they were allegedly found with ink markers that were allegedly used to vandalize several other locations on the Penn campus.Both were arrested and charged with institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.SUNDAY, Feb. 4 at 10:53 p.m.: Police say 28-year-rold Malcom Cox of Philadelphia was arrested for throwing a bottle at an officer sitting inside a police vehicle. The bottle hit the vehicle and the substance inside splattered on the officer.After a brief foot pursuit, Cox was arrested at Tasker and Carlisle streets.He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses.SUNDAY, Feb. 4 at 11:00 p.m.: Police say 20-year-old John Rigsby of Malvern, Pa. was one of seven people who lined up next to an SUV, grabbed ahold of it, and flipped it over.The incident was caught on video and was widely shared on social media.Rigby was charged with causing and risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, riot and related offenses.MONDAY, Feb. 5 at 1:20 a.m.: Police say 24-year-old Veasna Sary threw a bottle at a moving, unmarked police vehicle. The bottle hit the rear windshield, damaging it.He was taken into custody, then transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained in a fight prior to the bottle-throwing incident.He was charged with criminal mischief and propulsion of a missile.MONDAY, February 5 at 1:25 a.m.: Police say 28-year-old Rubin Garrido of Philadelphia greeted another man amid the celebration in the 1400 block of Bach Place, and the revelry continued. However, at one point, Garrido allegedly removed his belt and struck the victim on the back of his head, causing a laceration.The victim told an officer, who placed Garrido under arrest and charged him with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.MONDAY, Feb 5 at 1:30 a.m.: Police say 26-year-old Alexander Mawescu of Philadelphia approached a police line, and was ordered to get back.Police say Mawescu refused, then began to bang on police shields. He was ordered to stop but continued. Police say he then rushed the police line.He was arrested for disorderly conduct.MONDAY, Feb. 5 at 2:10 a.m.: Police say 28-year-old Mark Thomason of Philadelphia approached a photographer in the 200 block of South 15th Street and asked to talk to him, but the photographer said he was working and couldn't talk.When the photographer tried to take a photo, police say Thomason smashed the camera in the photographer's face, then punched the photographer approximately six times in the face and mouth.Officers saw the assault and arrested Thomason. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses.For others who committed crimes on Super Bowl night, police have a message:"We have you on video, so it is just a matter of time, so you might as well make it easy on yourself and turn yourself in," said Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.A number of other suspects are being sought for various other crimes that night.The FOP was so appalled by those who used a metal pole to, they posted a $3,000 reward leading to an arrest. Police have released video of that incident.Authorities are also looking for a man who smashed a Macy's store window, in an incident that was also caught on video.Police have also releasedthat showed dozens up dozens of people ransacking a store. Shelves were pulled down, items were stolen and merchandise was thrown on the floor.------