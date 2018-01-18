9 injured in Upper Chichester, Delaware County fire

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Nine members of a family who were mourning the loss of a loved one were taken to the hospital after a fire in Upper Chichester, Delaware County that destroyed a home.

Fire officials say the family had just attended a funeral for the homeowner the day before.
The fire started around 4 a.m. Thursday on the 3100 block of Rodney Avenue.



Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the second floor of the home.
The fire chief said the nine people were treated for smoke inhalation.



"Once we had a chance to see what was going on we found nine occupants had escaped the fire all went to local hospitals for smoke inhalation," Boothwyn Fire Company Chief Ray Fuller said.

Neighbors said extended family was spending the night in the home after attending the homeowner's funeral on Wednesday.

"They went to a funeral yesterday so that's a shame, they lost a loved one yesterday and then today they got to deal with this. So where are they going to go when they get back from the hospital?" neighbor Thomas Donnelly said.

Some of the occupants later returned from the hospital. They stood outside in the frigid cold and watched as the home was boarded up.

"It can happen to anybody and it's devastating. I can't imagine what they are going through right now," Donnelly said.

A special needs woman lived in the home. Her mom died years ago and her father died on Monday. He was her primary caretaker.

The family is asking anyone who can to donate toiletries, women's clothing large to X-large, women's shoes in sizes 7, 8, 9, and bedding and mattress.

Those looking to donate can contact Jacque Alford via email at Jacquelinealford0@gmail.com.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.
