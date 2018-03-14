At Abington High School on Wednesday some students did participate in the National School Walkout, but there was also a group that wanted to do more. This group made a video encouraging students to become more civically engaged for the sake of safer schools.The student-shot video shows dozens of students waking out of Abington High School, some with signs, observing 17 minutes to remember the 17 victims of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida."What we also wanted to put on top of that video and its message was a call to action, for students all across the country to know that they have a voice," said Josh Harkins, AHS Student Council President.The video was shown to the school board this week and was played in classrooms during the walkout for those who chose to stay inside. It also has tens of thousands of views on Facebook."Watching it I cried for the first time, just seeing it all together with the powerful message that we need to come together to make a change," said Megan Quigley, AHS Student Council Vice President. "It just felt amazing to be a part of something like this."The 6-minute video includes news clips from various shootings, statistics about gun violence in schools, plus the names and numbers of local politicians and tip lines to call in suspicious activity."What I think is so compelling is this generation is going to make a change. Our generation did not. So I couldn't be more pleased," said Abington School District Superintendent Amy Sichel. "Students say it was a powerful and emotional way to motivate their classmates."Students say while Parkland was a devastating wakeup call this gave them a chance to make a difference."It's crazy to think that Abington's one of the best districts around. Something like that could happen to us easily," said student Billy McCormick. "It's just so sad."------