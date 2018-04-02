U.S. & WORLD

'Affluenza teen' released from jail

EMBED </>More Videos

'Affluenza' teen set to be released. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

A 20-year-old Texas man who as a teenager invoked "affluenza" in his defense after killing four people in a drunken wreck has been released from jail.

Tarrant County sheriff's spokesman David McClelland says Ethan Couch was released Monday from the county jail near Dallas after serving nearly two years for a revoked probation.
EMBED More News Videos

A judge ordered a Texas teenager who used an "affluenza" defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck to serve nearly two years in jail.



Couch was 16 in June 2013 when he struck and killed four pedestrians. A psychologist at his manslaughter trial blamed his irresponsibility on family wealth, dubbing it "affluenza." A juvenile court sentenced him to 10 years of probation.

Couch's probation was revoked in 2016 after he attended a party where alcohol was served.

EMBED More News Videos

The mother of a fugitive teenager known for using an "affluenza" defense in a deadly drunken-driving case agreed Tuesday to be sent from California to Texas to face a charge.



His mother, Tonya Couch, awaits trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering after she fled to Mexico with her son in 2015.
EMBED More News Videos

A Texas woman and her son, a teen known for invoking an "affluenza" defense after a deadly drunken driving wreck, held a sort of farewell party before fleeing, police say.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worlddrunk drivingaffluenza
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Returning soldier surprises young daughters for Easter
Trump calls for border legislation using 'nuclear option'
Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set
Lawsuit: CVS unintentionally revealed HIV status of 6K patients
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Morning Snow, Afternoon Melting Today
Bob Brooks reports from West Goshen Twp.
What to watch for in Villanova, Michigan NCAA title game
Alicia Vitarelli reports from San Antonio
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Cosby jury being picked amid anti-sexual misconduct movement
Kremlin: Trump invited Putin to White House, but no date set
Driver critically injured in Darby crash
Show More
Police: 4-year-old shoots self in leg with father's gun
Stallone on set of 'Creed 2' during 'beautiful Philly day'
Trump calls for border legislation using 'nuclear option'
Little Caesars giving away free pizza on Monday
Buzzer beater: Notre Dame wins women's NCAA championship
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Motorcyclist's close call caught on video
Bob Brooks reports from West Goshen Twp.
Driver critically injured in Darby crash
More Video