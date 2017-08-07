Arkansas inmates take control of part of prison, hold officers

FILE - This Aug. 16, 2012 file aerial photo shows, Tucker Prison near Tucker, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WPVI) --
A maximum security prison in Arkansas is returning to normal operations after inmates snatched keys from three officers and held them in an area of the facility for about three hours.

Correction Department Spokesman Solomon Graves said the disturbance at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker has been resolved, but did not provide further details about the six inmates who had taken the keys. The three officers had been released earlier Monday evening.

An inmate who had not been involved in the initial disturbance was taken to the hospital earlier Monday with injuries.

