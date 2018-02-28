SHOOTING

Arrest in shooting deaths of two men in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A 20-year-old man is behind bars in connection with the shooting deaths of two men on a Norristown street early Monday.

Miguel Mino-Rojas of Norristown is charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder and related charges.

Authorities say he shot and killed Isaias Martinez, 53, and Guillermo Rivera-Rubio, 44, in the 700 block of Chain Street just after 12 a.m. Monday.

Both victims were shot in the head with a .45 caliber revolver, which police say they found on the suspect when he was arrested.

Investigators say the murders happened during a cocaine transaction.

Mino-Rojas has been ordered held without bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 14.

