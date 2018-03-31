Arrest made after man found tied up, shot near Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a man Saturday for the shooting death of a man found tied up near a canal in Mercer County, New Jersey last weekend.

Twenty-nine-year-old Rufus Thomas was arrested at a friend's house this morning.

The shooting incident was made around 2 p.m. on March 24 in the area of Assunpink Boulevard and 6th Avenue in Hamilton Township.


The victim was identified as Danny Diaz-Delgado, 20, of Trenton, N.J. He was found face down and unresponsive with his hands tied behind his back and tape around his face.

Diaz-Delgado suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, head, and leg, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Gary Wasko or Detective Michael Castaldo at (609) 989-6406.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newshomicideHamilton Township (Mercer County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Violent night in West Philadelphia
Missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood, N.J. found safe
Police investigate 'vicious assault' on juvenile in Croydon
2 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash
1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond
Firefighters battle Tioga house fire
SEPTA: Person struck, killed by El train
Show More
Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City
AccuWeather: Tracking Snow Monday
Ducis Rodgers reports from San Antonio
Source: Temple to replace Dunphy with McKie in 2019
Authorities ID man killed in police-involved in Lehigh Co.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos