LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --A Philadelphia man has been arrested after a tow truck driver was struck and killed on the Schuylkill Expressway on Sunday.
Emanuel Doxy, 32, was arrested at his home on Monday.
According to investigators, K&S Towing operator Michael House, 35, was assisting at the scene of a disabled vehicle in the eastbound lanes in Lower Merion Township when he was hit by a Doxy's Ford F-150.
Police say Doxy failed to stop and continued eastbound on the highway.
A witness called police and was able to give investigators a detailed description of the vehicle, which led troopers to Doxy's home.
There they allegedly found a truck with damage "consistent with the crash," police said.
Doxy was taken into custody without incident.
