Arrest made for indecent exposure at Newark, Del. supermarket

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
A 21-year-old Delaware man is accused of exposing himself to a 65-year-old employee at a market.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the ACME in the College Square Shopping Center off of Liberty Avenue.

Authorities said a 65-year-old female employee reported that she was in the freezer section when a male walked up to her with his pants around his thighs and his genitals exposed.

Newark police said in a release that released surveillance photos from the March 11 incident led Delaware State Police to recognize the man as 21-year-old Tayvon Davis-Jacobs, whom they had encountered during prior investigations in February and March.



Davis-Jacobs was arrested at his home on March 15.

He's charged with one count of second-degree indecent exposure. He's out on $500 unsecured bond. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
delaware newsindecent exposure
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Allentown girl
6 dead, 10 injured after bridge collapse at Florida Int'l Univ.
Fiery crash between truck, SUV at thrift store
7 US airmen die in helicopter crash in Iraq after hitting power line
Veteran New York Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter dies
Man shot and wounded in Fern Rock
Dog flown to Japan by mistake returned to Kansas family
Firefighters battle blaze in Manayunk
Show More
Villanova fans revel in Wildcats round 1 win
Bus company responds after girl, 6, left far from home
3 suspects sought after shooting in Frankford
Judge: 5 other accusers can testify at Bill Cosby's retrial
Man allegedly steals Jeep from dealership during test drive
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos