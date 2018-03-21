  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Arson attempt at Mexican restaurant in Wilmington, Delaware

Arson attempt at Mexican restaurant: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police say someone tried to torch a Mexican restaurant in Wilmington, Delaware.

Officers found the shattered remnants of a Molotov cocktail outside the San Marcos Restaurant on Kirkwood Highway around 12 a.m. Wednesday.

They say someone threw a bottle filled with some kind of accelerant at the front of the restaurant. But the device failed to damage the building.

Flames did damage several cars in the parking lot. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine who threw the bottle and why.

