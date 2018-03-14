  • LIVE VIDEO Students take part in National Walkout Day

Atlantic City High School on lockdown amid police investigation

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Atlantic City High School is on lockdown due to an ongoing police investigation.

However, no details about the nature of that investigation have been released.

Police have said all students and faculty are safe and ask parents not to call the school or 911.

The school was already scheduled for a half-day.

Students will be dismissed on their school bus, police said, and all after-school activities and sports are canceled.

