AUDIO: 911 call released in Woolwich murder of Michelle Long

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2017. (WPVI)

WOOLWICH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Action News has obtained the 911 call following a murder in Woolwich Township, Gloucester County.

47-year-old Michelle Long was found dead in her backyard pool in June, and last week, police announced charges against her husband, 51-year-old Norman Long.

They say he beat his wife to death inside the house and dumped her body in the pool - fully clothed.

A man in the neighborhood called 911 on June 17th, saying the suspect was running around, frantically asking for help.

CALLER: "He keeps coming out of his house screaming 'call 911, help, help, help.'"
DISPATCH: "OK, do you know if he need police or an ambulance?"
CALLER: "I don't know. He keeps running out of the house."

MAN: "Help me! Help me! Please, help me!"
CALLER: "Police are on their way. The ambulance are on their way."

At the time, neighbors thought Michelle Long had had a heart attack. The investigation revealed she died from blunt force trauma.

Still no word on a motive.

Norman Long is still undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
new jersey news911 callmurderhomicide investigationWoolwich Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Husband charged in murder of woman found dead in NJ pool
Top Stories
Delco Sgt. recovering after firebomb, suspect speaks
President Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to NKorea
High school football player dies after being injured at practice
Feds: Ex-QVC exec stole over $1M to fund lavish lifestyle
Philly police nab home invasion suspect after search
2 men rob Northeast Phila. barbershop at gunpoint
Police: 3 shot in Bridgeton, NJ; 23 shell casings found
2 sought after South Philly pepper spray attack
Show More
AccuWeather: Another Beautiful Day
Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'
Taylor Swift on witness stand in groping trial
Eagles preseason begins tonight in Green Bay
Police: 2 U-Haul trucks stolen in Wilmington
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Philly police nab home invasion suspect after search
Police: 3 shot in Bridgeton, NJ; 23 shell casings found
Firefighters battle stubborn blaze in scrap yard
More Video