WOOLWICH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Action News has obtained the 911 call following a murder in Woolwich Township, Gloucester County.
47-year-old Michelle Long was found dead in her backyard pool in June, and last week, police announced charges against her husband, 51-year-old Norman Long.
They say he beat his wife to death inside the house and dumped her body in the pool - fully clothed.
A man in the neighborhood called 911 on June 17th, saying the suspect was running around, frantically asking for help.
CALLER: "He keeps coming out of his house screaming 'call 911, help, help, help.'"
DISPATCH: "OK, do you know if he need police or an ambulance?"
CALLER: "I don't know. He keeps running out of the house."
MAN: "Help me! Help me! Please, help me!"
CALLER: "Police are on their way. The ambulance are on their way."
At the time, neighbors thought Michelle Long had had a heart attack. The investigation revealed she died from blunt force trauma.
Still no word on a motive.
Norman Long is still undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.
