Authorities: No foul play in death of St. Joe's student in Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda (WPVI) --
Authorities in Bermuda say there is no foul play in the death of a St. Joseph's University student.

Mark Dombroski, 19, died after a fall, the medical examiner has ruled.

His death was described as a "tragic accident."

Dombroski's body was found at the base of a colonial-era fort in a park on the island territory.

The discovery of his body Monday was announced at a news conference after a day of searching that involved members of the 19-year-old's family, volunteers and local authorities.

A local bar owner said while he didn't believe Dombroski was sober, he didn't believe the student was drunk at the time of his disappearance.

Dombroski, of Media, Pa., was a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia and had come to Bermuda to compete in a tournament.

Loved ones mourn SJU freshman
Bermuda police confirm they have found the body of missing St. Joseph's University student Mark Dombroski; no cause of death has been announced.

