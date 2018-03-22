Authorities: No foul play in death of St. Joe's student in Bermuda

Authorities in Bermuda say there is no foul play in the death of a St. Joseph's University student.Mark Dombroski, 19, died after a fall, the medical examiner has ruled.His death was described as a "tragic accident."Dombroski's body was found at the base of a colonial-era fort in a park on the island territory.The discovery of his body Monday was announced at a news conference after a day of searching that involved members of the 19-year-old's family, volunteers and local authorities.A local bar owner said while he didn't believe Dombroski was sober, he didn't believe the student was drunk at the time of his disappearance.Dombroski, of Media, Pa., was a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia and had come to Bermuda to compete in a tournament.------