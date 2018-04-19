U.S. & WORLD

Authorities say 2 deputies have been killed in Florida

TRENTON, Fla. (WPVI) --
Authorities say two Florida deputies have been killed.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement Thursday evening confirming the deaths of two Gilchrist County deputies.

The sheriff's office hasn't released any details about how the deputies were killed but said on Twitter that the department has "suffered a terrible tragedy." The tweet says residents should stay away from an area of Trenton. That message also says no suspects are at large.



Trenton is in northern Florida, about 35 miles west of Gainesville.

