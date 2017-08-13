Authorities: Woman tried to poison grandma with anti-freeze

(Shutterstock)

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
Authorities say a New Jersey woman tried to poison her grandmother with liquid anti-freeze.

Morris County prosecutors say Elise Conroy was arrested Saturday on an attempted murder charge. A possible motive has not be disclosed.

Authorities say the 26-year-old Roxbury Township lives with her 84-year-old grandmother.

Conroy allegedly bought the anti-freeze in July with the purpose of poisoning the older woman. Prosecutors say Conroy eventually poured it into some juice and gave the juice to her grandmother.

Authorities have not said whether Conroy's grandmother was harmed by the alleged poisoning attempt.

Conroy was being held pending a detention hearing, which has not yet been scheduled. It wasn't known Saturday if she has retained an attorney.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
