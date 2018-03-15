ROLLER COASTER

Batman roller coaster gets stuck at Six Flags in Texas

Batman roller coaster gets stuck at Texas amusement park.

Thrill seekers received more than they bargained for at a Texas amusement park.

Video shows the Batman roller coaster stuck at one of the initial lifts at the Six Flags in San Antonio.

A park spokeswoman says a safety sensor on the ride sent an alert causing it to stop.

It resumed after about 45 minutes and the riders unloaded at the platform.

The coaster was checked out and reopened.

No one was hurt.

