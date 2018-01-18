Bicyclist struck in West Philadelphia

Bicyclist struck in West Philadelphia: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on January 18, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
First responders were on the scene of a crash involving bicycle and an SUV in West Philadelphia.

It happened before 12 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 63rd and Vine streets.

Video from Chopper showed a red SUV stopped in the intersection. Fluid appeared to have leaked extensively from the SUV.

What appeared to be a bicycle wheel could be seen protruding from under the passenger's side.

There was no immediate word on the extent of any injuries or what led to the incident.

