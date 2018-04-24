Blind man found in deplorable conditions, caretaker in custody

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
A caretaker is facing charges after police found a blind man with special needs living in deplorable conditions in a trailer in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Police were called to the 4700 block of James Street around 8 p.m. Monday.

Arriving officers discovered the 50-year-old man in the back of a trailer behind the property.

Authorities say the inside of the trailer was filled with dirt, bugs, and feces.

The stench emanating from the trailer was apparently so bad that responding officers felt sick and had to go back outside.

The Special Victims Unit was called in to investigate.

A neighbor told Action News the man and the caretaker are brothers. He said the caretaker would leave during the day, sometimes telling others to feed his brother while he was away.

"He had me feeding his brother daily. I would go in there until finally I couldn't take it anymore. The smell was bad. I couldn't even go back anymore," the neighbor said.

He said he wouldn't want anyone to go inside.

"I don't want to take you in and show you because it'll haunt you," the neighbor said.

The 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The caretaker is facing numerous charges according to police.

