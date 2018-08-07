Vianela Tavera

Luis Negron-Martinez

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3890610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Annie McCormick on Action News at 11 p.m. on August 5, 2018.

Authorities have confirmed that the body found in the basement of a home in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia is that of a missing woman from New York City.Vianela Tavera, 50, died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide, police said.Tavera's body was found Sunday night on the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard.Homicide detectives were already in the area around 8 p.m. looking for Tavera. That's when they noticed a strong odor that smelled like a decomposing body. Neighbors had also complained about the smell.The landlord and police officers went into the apartment and made the discovery. The body was so badly decomposed she couldn't immediately be identified.The mother of five was heading to Philadelphia and last heard from on July 28.On Monday, July 30, police in Fairfax, Virginia arrested 38-year-old Luis E. Negron-Martinez of Philadelphia after he was found with Tavera's car.Negron-Martinez remains in custody of police in Fairfax. There was no word on whether he would be charged with Tavera's death.-----