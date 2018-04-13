Body found wrapped in tarp off MLK Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over the scene of a body discovered off MLK Drive in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on April 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

An employee from the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department made the discovery at 8:20fter 8 a.m. Friday in a parking lot along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Black Road.

The partially decomposed body was wrapped in a green tarp.

Action News caught up with the worker who made the discovery

"I was out here just doing my normal job, changing the trash can and picking up litter," said Shawn Deloach. "And I noticed a bag wrapped up in plastic. And I checked it out, and I felt something solid was in it... that is when I backed off and called the cops."

Deloach said he has been with Parks and Recreation for several years and said this is not the first body he's stumbled upon. He called it a heartbreaking discovery.

Investigators are working to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

There appears to be a camera attached to a shed near where the body was found.

Police will no doubt consider that as the investigation continues.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Constand to confront Cosby at retrial today
Fire damages house, causes delays on I-95 in Del.
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
Comey book claims Trump sought loyalty like 'Sammy the Bull's' induction ceremony
2 suspects named in West Chester Murder
AccuWeather: Feeling Like Summer Today and Saturday
Stabbing outside Philly bar leaves man critical
Police investigate 2-vehicle crash in Drexel Hill
Show More
2 firefighters hurt battling farm house fire in NJ
Arrest made in Cobbs Creek murder of art school student
2 fmr. SEPTA officers charged with assault surrender
School evacuated in NE Philly for hazmat incident
Citizens Bank customers unable to access accounts due to glitch
More News