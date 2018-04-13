Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.An employee from the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department made the discovery at 8:20fter 8 a.m. Friday in a parking lot along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Black Road.The partially decomposed body was wrapped in a green tarp.Action News caught up with the worker who made the discovery"I was out here just doing my normal job, changing the trash can and picking up litter," said Shawn Deloach. "And I noticed a bag wrapped up in plastic. And I checked it out, and I felt something solid was in it... that is when I backed off and called the cops."Deloach said he has been with Parks and Recreation for several years and said this is not the first body he's stumbled upon. He called it a heartbreaking discovery.Investigators are working to determine the person's identity and cause of death.There appears to be a camera attached to a shed near where the body was found.Police will no doubt consider that as the investigation continues.------